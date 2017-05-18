4 children rescued after drifting from shore in Virginia
Authorities say four children who drifted away from the shore without lifejackets in Virginia were rescued by the Coast Guard and local fire department. The Coast Guard says the children drifted away from the shore off Ocean View Beach on Friday.
