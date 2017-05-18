18th Century artifacts found on Virgi...

18th Century artifacts found on Virginia construction site

18 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Officials uncovered thousands of artifacts dating back to the 18th century while preparing for a construction project in Hampton Roads. The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a video posted this week that roughly 20,000 items nearly 300 years old were found during preparation for the Interstate 64/Interstate 264 interchange project.

