Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf Starring Imelda Staunton to be Screened at Ridgefield Playhouse
James MacDonald directs a new production of multi Tony and Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Edward Albee 's landmark play Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Starring Olivier and Bafta award-winning actress Imelda Staunton ; Olivier award-winner Conleth Hill ; Olivier award-winner Luke Treadaway and Imogen Poots , in her West End debut . The Ridgefield Playhouse and Craig's Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series bring an encore screening of National Theatre in HD: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? On Monday, May 22 at 6pm with support from Whistle Stop Bakery and the Ridgefield Press.
