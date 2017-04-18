Westbound lanes closed on I-64 in New Kent due to accident
All westbound lanes on Interstate 64 in New Kent are closed near the Courthouse Road interchange, exit 214, due to a crash. The Virginia Department of Transportation says traffic is being diverted to the on and off ramps at the interchange to get by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|Owoman
|1,379
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|2
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Apr 7
|andet1987
|42
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC