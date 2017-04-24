West Virginia targets broadband growth, flood protection
Two newly signed laws in West Virginia are intended to extend broadband internet service to unreached parts of the state and help it better prepare for major flooding. The broadband measure acknowledges the Legislature and governor have set a primary goal of making every community and rural area accessible to 21st-century technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Apr 28
|Martin garey
|13
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
|Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07)
|Apr 25
|Deborah Johnson F...
|4
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Apr 25
|tell no lies
|1,380
|Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii
|Apr 21
|Nip
|1
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|2
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC