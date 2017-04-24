West Virginia targets broadband growt...

West Virginia targets broadband growth, flood protection

16 hrs ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Two newly signed laws in West Virginia are intended to extend broadband internet service to unreached parts of the state and help it better prepare for major flooding. The broadband measure acknowledges the Legislature and governor have set a primary goal of making every community and rural area accessible to 21st-century technology.

