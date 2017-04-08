West Virginia Legislature Approves Medical Marijuana Bill
"Some of the House amendments to the bill are concerning, but it still has the potential to provide relief to thousands of seriously ill West Virginians", said Matt Simon of the Marijuana Policy Project . If the governor signs the bill, as he is expected to do, West Virginia will become the 29th state to permit medical marijuana.
