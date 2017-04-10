West Virginia lawmakers back more addiction treatment
With more than 30,000 West Virginians already in drug treatment, lawmakers have voted to spend $24 million from recent court settlements with opioid distributors increase inpatient beds to help address the state's addiction crisis. The bill passed by the House and Senate and awaiting Gov. Jim Justice's consideration would authorize the Department of Health and Human Resources to ensure that treatment beds are available in the highest priority areas throughout the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Apr 7
|andet1987
|42
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Mar 19
|Ken A
|3
|Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot...
|Mar 15
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia
|Mar 15
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC