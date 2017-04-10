West Virginia lawmakers back more add...

West Virginia lawmakers back more addiction treatment

With more than 30,000 West Virginians already in drug treatment, lawmakers have voted to spend $24 million from recent court settlements with opioid distributors increase inpatient beds to help address the state's addiction crisis. The bill passed by the House and Senate and awaiting Gov. Jim Justice's consideration would authorize the Department of Health and Human Resources to ensure that treatment beds are available in the highest priority areas throughout the state.

