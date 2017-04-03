Virginia's governor urged to halt man's scheduled execution
The Virginia Council of Churches and two state lawmakers are urging Virginia's governor to halt the planned execution of an inmate convicted of hiring a man to kill his ex-girlfriend. The church group delivered a letter to Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Monday asking him to spare the life of 38-year-old Ivan Teleguz.
