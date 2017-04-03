Virginia will undertake a study of marijuana decriminalization this year

Virginia's state government will study whether it should decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, a decision reached Wednesday that was praised by those who want to reform the law. "This is a landmark first step toward marijuana-related criminal justice reform in Virginia," which currently "lags far behind the national trend on marijuana policy," Daniel Rouleau, communications director for Virginia NORML, said in a news release.

