Here's an opportunity for you to honor and remember a deceased military veteran with a memorial flag at the 6th Annual Virginia War Memorial/Priority Automotive 5K Run/Walk to Remember on Saturday, April 22. Suzanne Feigley, the Virginia War Memorial's 5K Director says "Everyone has a father, mother, brother, sister, or other family member or friend who has passed on and who proudly served in our armed forces, sponsoring an American flag in his or her honor is a wonderful way to remember their service or sacrifice." You can purchase American flags to be placed at the start and finish of the 5K, each flag will have the name and branch of service of a deceased veteran who served or was killed in action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.