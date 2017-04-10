Virginia Tech marks 10 years after shooting that killed 32
Ten years after a mentally ill student fatally shot 32 people at Virginia Tech , survivors and families of the slain returned Sunday to the campus to honor the lives that were lost that day. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, widely known as Virginia Tech , held a series of events to mark the anniversary of the deadly campus shooting on April 16, 2007.
