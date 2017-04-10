Virginia Switchblade Ban Repeal Veto Override Fails
An effort yesterday to override Virginia Governor McAuliffe's veto of House Bill 1432 failed. That bill would have repealed Virginia's switchblade ban including, for the most part, allowing concealed carry.
