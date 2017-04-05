Virginia Repertory Theatre to Present...

Virginia Repertory Theatre to Present Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Virginia Repertory announces the opening of Disney's Beauty and the Beast on Friday April 21, 2017 at the November Theatre, 114 West Broad Street. The show will run through May 14, 2017.

