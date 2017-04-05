Virginia Repertory Theatre to Present Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Virginia Repertory announces the opening of Disney's Beauty and the Beast on Friday April 21, 2017 at the November Theatre, 114 West Broad Street. The show will run through May 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|2 hr
|USA Today
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|Crystal_Clear722
|40
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Mar 19
|Ken A
|3
|Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot...
|Mar 15
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia
|Mar 15
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC