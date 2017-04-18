Virginia Politics: Arlington's board raises tax rate 1.5 cents, all devoted to schools and Metro
The Arlington County Board unanimously voted to raise its property tax rate by 1.5 cents Saturday, a hike that elected officials said was entirely attributable to higher costs for Metro and schools. Board Chairman Jay Fisette said "100 percent of the tax increase" will go toward operating and expanding the county's well-regarded public schools and for improvements and operations for Metro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii
|Apr 21
|Nip
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Apr 17
|Owoman
|1,379
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|2
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Apr 7
|andet1987
|42
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC