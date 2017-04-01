Virginia Navy vet pardoned in 20-year rape case
US Navy veteran Eric Wilson thought he was finished paying the price for a crime he did not commit when he was finally released in 2005 after spending nearly eight years in prison. But instead of finding freedom on the outside, he has lived the last dozen years in the shadow of his time behind bars, still branded a sex offender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Mar 19
|Ken A
|3
|Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot...
|Mar 15
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia
|Mar 15
|JOHN
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|Mar 6
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Mar 5
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar '17
|slfafdjlad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC