Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to hold trunk show of Fredericksburg artist's jewelry

14 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Fredericksburg resident Peggy Marshall fashions necklaces with polymer clay in her home. Her work will be featured in a trunk show Thursday through Saturday at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.

