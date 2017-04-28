Virginia lawmakers split over off-shore drilling
President Trump holds up a signed executive order to expand offshore drilling for oil and gas, a move welcomed by the oil and gas industry and greeted with alarm by environmental groups. The Virginia congressional delegation is generally split along party lines over whether the federal government should allow oil and gas drilling off the state's coast.
