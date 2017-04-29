Virginia Hall makes a haul
"For it to actually be here and this is where I grew up, it's great," Chesapeake native Dre Bly told reporters prior to Friday's VIP reception at the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. to be mentioned among the greats: LT and Will Fuller, some of the great guys to ever lace them up here in the state - to be mentioned among those guys is great" Bly, a Chesapeake native who earned All-American honors at North Carolina before hauling in 43 interceptions during an 11 year NFL career, is part of a seven person class inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
