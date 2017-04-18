Virginia gov., who opposes death penalty, urged to spare man
Virginia's Democratic governor is facing mounting pressure to halt next week's scheduled execution of an inmate whose case has seen two witnesses recant, years after he was convicted of ordering his ex-girlfriend's killing. Ivan Teleguz, 38, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection April 25 unless he's granted clemency by Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Owoman
|1,379
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|2
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Apr 7
|andet1987
|42
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC