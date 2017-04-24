Virginia Department of Health Urges Caution Following Heavy Rains
Following heavy rain events in parts of the state this week, the Virginia Department of Health reminds people to take precautions to avoid flooded areas, and once the sun comes out, be aware of potential health risks before you participate in recreational water activities. Heavy rains can increase the risk of animal waste and the potential release of inadequately treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07)
|Tue
|Deborah Johnson F...
|4
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|tell no lies
|1,380
|Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii
|Apr 21
|Nip
|1
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|2
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Apr 7
|andet1987
|42
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC