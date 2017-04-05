Virginia Commission for the Arts Launches 50th Anniversary Year

Margaret "Margi" Vanderhye, a former state delegate from Northern Virginia, is executive director of the Virginia Commission for the Arts, where she oversees a vital flow of operating money to arts groups across the Commonwealth. The Virginia Commission for the Arts kicked off its 50th anniversary year today in downtown Richmond by announcing a year filled with events, calls for greater support, and a plan to recognize 50 arts and culture leaders throughout the Commonwealth.

