Virginia Baseball blows past George Washington
In a Wednesday evening midweek outing, Virginia baseball had no trouble dispatching George Washington at Davenport Field winning 11-1. It was the second meeting of the season between the clubs as the Cavaliers claimed a 7-1 victory over the Colonials in early March.
