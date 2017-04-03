Virginia Assembly reconvenes Wednesday for 'veto session'
Legislators will return to the state Capitol on Wednesday to consider 39 bills that Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe vetoed during the General Assembly's 2017 session. To override a veto, the Republican-controlled Assembly must muster a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Mar 19
|Ken A
|3
|Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot...
|Mar 15
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia
|Mar 15
|JOHN
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|Mar 6
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Mar 5
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC