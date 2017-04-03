Virginia agrees to pay feds $7.1 mill...

Virginia agrees to pay feds $7.1 million in food stamp probe

3 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

The Virginia Department of Social Services has agreed to pay the United States $7,150,436 to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act in its administration of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program , formerly known as Food Stamps.

