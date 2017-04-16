VDOT Installing Traffic Signal at Rou...

VDOT Installing Traffic Signal at Route 250, Route 151 Intersection

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Virginia Department of Transportation will activate a new temporary traffic signal at Route 250 and Route 151. Crews have been working to install the signal and an advance warning light for traffic coming down the mountain on eastbound Route 250.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11) 17 hr Democrappy 2
News How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14) Mar 20 Tim 4
Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss Mar 19 Ken A 3
News Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot... Mar 15 YouDidntBuildThat 7
gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia Mar 15 JOHN 1
Poll Susan J Inabinett Insane? Mar 6 Maybe 1
News Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri... Mar 5 The Gleaming Axe 21
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC