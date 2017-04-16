VDOT Installing Traffic Signal at Route 250, Route 151 Intersection
Virginia Department of Transportation will activate a new temporary traffic signal at Route 250 and Route 151. Crews have been working to install the signal and an advance warning light for traffic coming down the mountain on eastbound Route 250.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
