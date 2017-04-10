UVA Board of Visitors approves tuitio...

UVA Board of Visitors approves tuition rates for 2017-18

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors today approved tuition rates for the 2017-18 academic year, adopting a 2.2 percent increase in tuition for in-state undergraduate students and 3.5 percent increase for out-of-state undergraduate students. The board also approved a 3 percent increase for in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students at the University of Virginia's College at Wise.

