Two injured when small plane crashes at Virginia airfield

NBC29

Virginia State Police say two men were injured when small, single-engine plane crashed while trying to land at Culpeper Regional Airport. Investigators say pilot was trying to land a 1949 North American T6G, a two-seater aircraft, when it ran off the side of the runway and overturned.

