Truck crashes into van full of studen...

Truck crashes into van full of students in Russell County

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily News-Record

Virginian State Police say the wreck occurred just before 9 p.m. on Saturday when a truck crashed head-on into a van on Route 58 in the Buzzards Roost section of the county. Police say the van was carrying 11 students from Bluefield College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an... Fri Marauder 2
News One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo... Apr 13 repeat and share 1
News McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10) Apr 7 andet1987 42
News Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no... Apr 5 USA Today 1
News Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11) Apr 2 Democrappy 2
News How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14) Mar 20 Tim 4
Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss Mar 19 Ken A 3
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,361,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC