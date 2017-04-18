Three former Virginia attorneys general urge commutation of death sentence for Ivan Teleguz
Three former Virginia attorneys general, Mark Earley, Mary Sue Terry and William Broaddus, are asking Gov. Terry McAuliffe to spare the life of Ivan Teleguz, set to be executed Tuesday for the murder-for-hire of his girlfriend.
