Statement regarding introduced legislation and the West Virginia Regional Technology Park

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert today released this statement regarding legislation that has been introduced in the West Virginia Legislature regarding the West Virginia Regional Technology Park: "Ownership of the West Virginia Regional Technology Park is an exciting opportunity for our university. Marshall is the home to forward-thinkers and we are eager to partner with the State of West Virginia, other universities and colleges, chambers of commerce and other key stakeholders to create good-paying jobs for West Virginians.

