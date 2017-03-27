Severe weather strikes Virginia Beach

Severe weather strikes Virginia Beach

Chad Skinner walks back into his Virginia Beach, Va., home following significant damage to the home off of Indian River Road following a tornado warning on Friday, March 31, 2017. The Skinner family was home when winds ripped the side of their house off around 6:30p.m. The National Weather Service will not be able to confirm whether a tornado - or tornadoes - hit Hampton Roads until Saturday.

