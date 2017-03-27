Severe weather strikes Virginia Beach

Chad Skinner walks back into his Virginia Beach, Va., home following significant damage to the home off of Indian River Road following a tornado warning on Friday, March 31, 2017. The Skinner family was home when winds ripped the side of their house off around 6:30p.m. The National Weather Service will not be able to confirm whether a tornado - or tornadoes - hit Hampton Roads until Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.