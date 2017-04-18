Sens. Warner, Kaine announce Virginia to receive nearly $10 million to combat opioid crisis

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine today announced that Virginia will receive $9,762,332 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to combat the opioid epidemic that kills an average of three Virginians daily. "These funds will help Virginia respond to the epidemic of opioid abuse that has devastated communities across the Commonwealth," said the Senators.

