Secretary Warner Urges West Virginians to Assist in Holding Fair and Clean Elections
With the bulk of the 2017 municipal elections rapidly approaching, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner asks the public and the candidates associated with the upcoming 2017 municipal elections to assist in ensuring fair and clean municipal elections by keeping a watchful eye and reporting suspicious election activity to his office. According to Secretary Warner, 131 of the state's 232 municipalities are hosting elections in 2017.
