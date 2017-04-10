Rolling Stone settles, but fight over...

Rolling Stone settles, but fight over rape story isna t over

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Loudoun Times

Rolling Stone magazine settled a University of Virginia administrator's lawsuit over its discredited story about a rape on campus, but its legal fights over the botched article aren't over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an... 16 hr Marauder 2
News One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo... Thu repeat and share 1
News McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10) Apr 7 andet1987 42
News Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no... Apr 5 USA Today 1
News Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11) Apr 2 Democrappy 2
News How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14) Mar 20 Tim 4
Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss Mar 19 Ken A 3
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,663 • Total comments across all topics: 280,312,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC