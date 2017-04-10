Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more peop...

Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Hawaii Health Director Virginia Pressler, left, and Hawaii Tourism Authority CEO George Szigeti, right, talk to members of the media about new cases of rat lungworm disease on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Honolulu. Hawaii health officials say two more people have contracted rat lungworm disease after consuming a homemade drink contaminated with slugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Mon Owoman 1,379
News Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an... Apr 14 Marauder 2
News One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo... Apr 13 repeat and share 1
News McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10) Apr 7 andet1987 42
News Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no... Apr 5 USA Today 1
News Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11) Apr 2 Democrappy 2
News How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14) Mar '17 Tim 4
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,210 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC