Queen turns 91: Royal guns fire in her honour
The Queen, who turns 91 today , is Britain's longest-reigning monarch, as well as the longest serving living monarch in the world today. In October 2016, she became the longest now reigning monarch and head of state following the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand.
