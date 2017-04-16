Public school presidents rank as top earners in Virginia
Among the 10 highest earners for state employees are the presidents of five higher education institutions in Virginia, including University President Teresa Sullivan, according to documents obtained by The Cavalier Daily and the annual salary database published by the Richmond Times-Dispatch . A typical university president's pay consists of base salaries established by the Commonwealth and non-state salaries established by university resources such as grants and endowments.
