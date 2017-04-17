Protecting pets in Virginia

Protecting pets in Virginia

What began as a concerning session for pets, consumers and small businesses ended with bipartisan support for two bills that will protect pet choice and uphold high standards for pet retailers and breeders in Virginia. Legislators and Gov. Terry McAuliffe deserve thanks for listening to their constituents and for taking the time to understand the role of the responsible pet industry in providing pets to millions of Virginians.

