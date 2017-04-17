Protecting pets in Virginia
What began as a concerning session for pets, consumers and small businesses ended with bipartisan support for two bills that will protect pet choice and uphold high standards for pet retailers and breeders in Virginia. Legislators and Gov. Terry McAuliffe deserve thanks for listening to their constituents and for taking the time to understand the role of the responsible pet industry in providing pets to millions of Virginians.
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Owoman
|1,379
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|2
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Apr 7
|andet1987
|42
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
