Post employee accused of impersonating cop intends to go to trial

12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Itai Ozderman, 35, who worked in information technology at The Washington Post, appeared in court Monday on an indictment charging him with a felony and two misdemeanors related to officer impersonation. According to police and court documents, he convinced a Falls Church Police Department detective that he was a law enforcement officer on a federal task force.

