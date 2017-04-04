Post employee accused of impersonating cop intends to go to trial
Itai Ozderman, 35, who worked in information technology at The Washington Post, appeared in court Monday on an indictment charging him with a felony and two misdemeanors related to officer impersonation. According to police and court documents, he convinced a Falls Church Police Department detective that he was a law enforcement officer on a federal task force.
