Plaintiffs in Virginia DMV Lawsuit Ask Judge to Reverse Decision

Plaintiffs in a recently dismissed class-action lawsuit against the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles are asking a federal judge to reverse his decision to drop the case. Attorneys from the Legal Aid Justice Center said in an April 10 filing that Judge Norman Moon's decision to drop the case was based on "mistakes of facts and law."

