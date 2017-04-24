Person wanted for snatching cats, shaving them
Police in Virginia are looking for the person who's been grabbing neighborhood cats and shaving them before turning them loose. Waynesboro police said at least seven cats have been shaved without their owners' permission since December in the neighborhood of Tree Streets.
