Ohio dealer who caused West Virginia overdoses sentenced

An Ohio man who sold heroin laced with an elephant tranquilizer that caused more than two dozen overdoses in West Virginia has been sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison. Authorities have said 28 people overdosed shortly after using heroin sold by Griggs on Aug. 15. Several victims implicated Griggs, who was arrested a week later.

