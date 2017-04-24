New West Virginia State Park Passes to Boost Support for Parks and Forests
West Virginia State Parks will begin requiring entrance passes at seven parks and forests as part of a pilot project to support the state parks system with maintenance and upkeep costs. Beginning Memorial Day weekend, passes will be required to enter Babcock State Park, Blackwater Falls State Park, Cacapon Resort State Park, Coopers Rock State Forest, Little Beaver State Park, Pipestem Resort State Park and Valley Falls State Park.
