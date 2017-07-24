new Virginia on Metro sales tax recommendation: Not so fast
Virginia leaders are questioning whether a regionwide sales tax to pay for Metro fixes would be fair or politically feasible. "We have to be able to sell something to the entire rest of the Commonwealth of Virginia, not to decide what we want to do and then impose that upon them.
