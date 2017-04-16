New Virginia Medicaid Benefit Aims to Help Addicts
A new benefit in Virginia's Medicaid program aims to help people with substance abuse disorders get treatment. The state is increasing provider rates for things like substance use intensive outpatient and medication assisted treatment for opioid addicts.
