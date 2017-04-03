new Governora s tweaks to budget, bil...

new Governora s tweaks to budget, bills sets up fight

16 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is heading toward a fight with the GOP-controlled General Assembly over his tweaks to the state budget, amendments to other bills and 40 vetoes. McAuliffe, a Democrat, says he wants to slash funding for a 2019 commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the 1619 founding of the House of Burgesses at Jamestown, the first arrival of African slaves in the British colonies, and other parts of the state's colonial past.

