Navy officer charged with hazing after forcing sailor to carry around Charlie Brown figurine
A Navy officer is facing several charges, including hazing and maltreatment, after verbally and emotionally abusing and taking reprisal against a sailor who asked to stop being called "Charlie Brown," the Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday. He was further charged with failing to take correction action after being presented evidence of an unduly familiar relationship between two sailors in Afghanistan.
