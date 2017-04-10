Natural gas bills may go up for some Virginia customers
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the company has sought approval from the State Corporation Commission for the rate increase. The commission has until next year to consider the request, but company spokesman Duane Bourne said Virginia Natural Gas will begin raising rates after Sept.
