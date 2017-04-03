Movie 'Juanita' set to film in central Virginia
Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office announced Wednesday that "Juanita" will begin filming in early spring in Bedford and Central Virginia, including Petersburg. The governor's office says the project is eligible to receive up to a $550,000 grant from the Governor's Motion Picture Opportunity Fund, in addition to a Virginia film tax credit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|17 hr
|USA Today
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Wed
|Crystal_Clear722
|40
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Mar 19
|Ken A
|3
|Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot...
|Mar 15
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia
|Mar 15
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC