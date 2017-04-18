Moss: Rain, storms likely through Tuesday as flood watch persists
The rain could produce high water, and a severe flood watch was issued Sunday in 70 North Carolina counties and one Virginia county, including Wake, Cumberland, Durham, Johnston and Orange. The rain will be steady and persistent.
